Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $31.87 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,505 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Ventas worth $31,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

VTR opened at $59.85 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -239.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

