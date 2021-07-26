Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $33.10 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1,480.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.80% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $33,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.