Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.25 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.03% of Sapiens International worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS opened at $25.49 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

