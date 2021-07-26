Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $36.73 Million Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,917 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.80% of frontdoor worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 222.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.