Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.05 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,389 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of ONEOK worth $37,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after buying an additional 531,227 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

