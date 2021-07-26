Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.31 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.40% of Main Street Capital worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $13,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.