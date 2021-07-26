Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $38.03 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 272.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.17% of Brinker International worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,832.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

