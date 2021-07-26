Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.50% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $39,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

