Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,689 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.70% of Perdoceo Education worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $802.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

