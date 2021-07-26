Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.28% of GoDaddy worth $36,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

