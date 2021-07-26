Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $36.23 Million in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,302,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 16.95% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.