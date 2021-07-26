Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

