Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.88% of Ormat Technologies worth $38,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 283,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 223,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at $68.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.