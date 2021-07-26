Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 332,176 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 935.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Floor & Decor worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $120.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

