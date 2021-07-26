Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,034 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.28% of Crown worth $36,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

