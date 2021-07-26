Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 41,184 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 17.92% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $36,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.62. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

