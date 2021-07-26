Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.68% of Avidity Biosciences worth $38,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $37.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $827.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.43.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

