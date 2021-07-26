Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1,145.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 723,723 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.59% of Iridium Communications worth $32,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.