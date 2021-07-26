Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,620 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.00% of CorVel worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,624,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $459,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,571,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $5,628,120. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $140.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.