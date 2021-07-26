Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 129,610 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,610 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

