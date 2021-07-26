Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,906 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.18% of Fabrinet worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NYSE:FN opened at $92.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

