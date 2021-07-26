Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 147,629 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,629 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

