Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,448 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.57% of Chase worth $39,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 76.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chase by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $111.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

In other news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,682. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

