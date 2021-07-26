Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 18,437 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.08% of Hercules Capital worth $38,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.