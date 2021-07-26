Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 303,206 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.37% of Pegasystems worth $34,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Pegasystems stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -258.11 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

