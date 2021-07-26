Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 31,011 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Western Digital worth $33,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 476,256 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

