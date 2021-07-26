Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 568,685 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of Sun Communities worth $32,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,965,000 after purchasing an additional 487,316 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $188.20 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $189.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

