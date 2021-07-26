Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,060 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.24% of STERIS worth $39,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,428,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 183,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,709,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $212.47 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

