Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,836 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $39,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $283.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $285.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

