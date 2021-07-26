Primalbase Token Tops One Day Volume of $90.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $471,172.74 and $90.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for about $376.94 or 0.01025123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

