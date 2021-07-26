Project Inverse 24-Hour Volume Hits $258,308.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $494,875.44 and approximately $258,308.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00104056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00129959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.12 or 0.99417498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

