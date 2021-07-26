Project Inverse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $261,012.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $507,505.82 and approximately $261,012.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

