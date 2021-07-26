ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.08. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 5,412 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $842.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.33.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 12.1% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 110,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.