Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. 40,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,024. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

