Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUMSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. Puma has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

