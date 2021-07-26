PumaPay (PMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $355,115.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.36 million and $355,115.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00048962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.07 or 0.00820737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

