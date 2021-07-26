Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits One Day Volume of $87.60 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $313.97 million and approximately $87.60 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00115332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,098.01 or 0.99470231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00828329 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

