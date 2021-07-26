Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Shares Up 0.9%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.17. 16,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 17,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

