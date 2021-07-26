Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,285.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00029852 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $13,285.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00109690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00132381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.87 or 1.00388329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00822115 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

