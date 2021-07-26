Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Reduced by Analyst

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million.
TSE MDF opened at C$9.95 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$5.85 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69. The company has a market cap of C$282.62 million and a PE ratio of -25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
About mdf commerce
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.
