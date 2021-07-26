Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $987.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

