Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Raised by Analyst

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

