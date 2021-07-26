Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.96 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.