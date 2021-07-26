Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ardmore Shipping Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE:ASC opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

