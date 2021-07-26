Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Issued By KeyCorp

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.44 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.