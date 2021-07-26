Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $382.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

