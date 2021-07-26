Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 795,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 54,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

