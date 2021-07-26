Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

APA stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

