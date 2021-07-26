Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

