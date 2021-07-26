Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By KeyCorp

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in PDC Energy by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

